WWE News: Renee Young gives her take on Dean Ambrose's bear costume

Renee Young was truly impressed by Dean Ambrose's bear costume.

Dean Ambrose’s bear spot was criticised by a lot of fans.

What’s the story?

Renee Young was asked by a fan for her thoughts on Dean Ambrose’s bear costume, in response to which Young gave her take on the aforementioned costume that her husband donned on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Here is the fan’s question and Young’s reply:

WHAT A HANDSOME BEAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/4BWDUNDLEw — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 13, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Renee Young and Dean Ambrose have been in a relationship for a few years now and recently got hitched in Las Vegas. They went public with their relationship back in 2015 and have since been one of the most high-profile couples in WWE.

Dean Ambrose recently donned a bear costume and would go on to interfere in his on-screen rival, The Miz’s tag team matchup on RAW.

Ambrose pulled the good old switcheroo, emerging out of nowhere despite the presence of yet another man wearing a similar bear costume, with the unknown man performing as a tag-team partner alongside Miz.

The heart of the matter

Nevertheless, Ambrose got the better of The Miz in the exchanges that followed and finished the segment on top.

Although the aforementioned ‘bear costume’ spot has since borne the brunt of criticism from fans, Renee Young seems to think otherwise.

Also read: 5 steps that can turn Dean Ambrose into Stone Cold Steve Austin

What’s next?

Dean Ambrose is presently in pursuit of the WWE Intercontinental Championship and will be seen feuding with The Miz for said title on Monday Night Raw.

Meanwhile, Renee Young works for WWE’s SmackDown brand and has also stated that she won’t indeed be returning for the upcoming season of Total Divas.

Author’s take

Dean Ambrose and Renee Young seem to be, forgive me for sounding clichéd- Fire and Ice.

Ambrose is the unpredictable Lunatic Fringe whereas Young is the cool and collected peacemaker. I’m sad about the fact that we won’t get to see her on Total Divas anymore, but hey, at least we get our Renee Young special every Tuesday on Talking Smack.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com