WWE News: Renee Young leaves the cast of Total Divas

Renee Young made sporadic appearances on Total Divas but became a regular of the show last year.

@@WrestlingFan02_ by darshan.sheth News 11 Jun 2017, 12:50 IST

Renee Young joined the cast of Total Divas in the show’s sixth season

What’s the story?

Renee Young recently revealed on Twitter that she won’t be a part of the upcoming season of Total Divas. Young had been a series regular since last year.

In case you didn’t know...

Renee Young is a well-known on-air personality on WWE TV for quite some time now. She is a prominent part of the interviewing and commentating team.

Young appeared on Total Divas on a recurring basis but became a series regular last year. The show had several episodes that focussed on her life with her then real-life boyfriend and now husband, Dean Ambrose.

Young had also played an important role in a storyline between Dean Ambrose and The Miz very recently.

The heart of the matter

Young was asked by a fan on Twitter if she would be appearing on the latest season of the hit E! Network show, Total Divas. To this Young replied:

Nope I am not, but the new cast will crush it!! https://t.co/nSJu5tX7cO — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 11, 2017

Young recently tied a knot with her long time boyfriend Dean Ambrose in a secretive marriage without any cameras around which means that their wedding won’t be shown in the series.

What’s next?

Young might resume appearing as a recurring character throughout the series as she did before. For now, she will conduct backstage interviews and also host Talking Smack and Raw Talk on Smackdown and Raw, respectively.

Author’s Take

Young has been a phenomenal worker on WWE TV. I am not a keen follower of Total Divas, but I believe that Young is better off without the show.

She has been a remarkable personality within the company and I hope she finds success in her work in the future.