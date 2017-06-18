WWE News: Renee Young may never wrestle in WWE

Renee Young explains why she won't wrestle in the WWE.

Renee Young (right) is one of the most popular ‘non-wrestlers’ in WWE today.

What’s the story?

Renee Young recently took to social media in order to state that she may never wrestle in the WWE.

The 31-year-old Young went on to provide the reason as to why she’d probably never compete as a wrestler in the WWE, by professing her love for her current role i.e. being a TV host.

All signs point to nahhhhh https://t.co/93xyIbc43O — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 17, 2017

Bc I never aspired to be a wrestler. Im a tv host. Have been since I was 20. https://t.co/gA9J7kaenP — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 17, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Renee Young, whose real name is Renee Jane Paquette, has worked as an on-air personality, interviewer and commentator with the WWE, after signing with the company in late-2012 and making her on-screen debut the following year.

As of 2017, Young is widely regarded as one of the WWE’s most popular ‘non-wrestlers’, with several fans and critics going as far as calling her the second-coming of legendary professional wrestling interviewer ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund.

The heart of the matter

It’s intriguing to note that despite rumors last year of the WWE planning to use Renee Young as an in-ring competitor in a feud wherein she’d team up with her real-life beau Dean Ambrose against The Miz and Maryse, said feud never came to fruition. Young was involved in a few non-wrestling spots with Miz and Maryse, however, her involvement in the Ambrose-Miz rivalry would quickly be cut off by WWE.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped the professional wrestling community from speculating as to whether we’d get to see Young as a wrestler inside the squared-circle in the future.

Renee Young, herself, addressed the aforementioned speculation whilst asserting that she’s likely to not wrestle, besides alluding to the fact that she’s happy being a TV presenter and has done the job since she was 20.

What’s next?

Renee Young presently serves as an on-air personality and backstage interviewer on WWE’s SmackDown brand, besides making prominent appearances on the major WWE PPV presentations.

Author’s take

Kudos to Renee Young for not giving in to fan pressure and jumping right into the ring just for the heck of it!

Regardless, I’d be lying if I say that I wouldn’t like to see the charismatic beauty lace up the boots and tights and throw down in the ring with the best of WWE’s Women’s division.