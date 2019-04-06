WWE News: Renee Young reveals her role in Dean Ambrose's final WWE shows

What's the story?

Renee Young may get some criticism on the RAW commentary booth, but some people need to understand that being Dean Ambrose's husband, her role wasn't made any easier.

If anything, she was put in a precarious spot from day one, particularly when he turned heel. With WWE having already acknowledged their relationship over two years ago, Renee Young described the difficulty of being on commentary during his final shows and heel turn, in an interview with Sports Media with Richard Deitsch

In case you didn't know...

Renee Young has been on the commentary booth full time since September 2018, not long after Dean Ambrose had returned from injury. Ambrose turned heel at the end of October, on the same night that Roman Reigns announced his battle with leukaemia.

During his entire heel turn, Renee Young was constantly cornered by Michael Cole and Corey Graves, who would ask her what was going through Ambrose's head. Being his wife, she always had to justify his actions, despite her being an overall babyface commentator.

This was naturally a difficult spot for Renee Young, who has been nothing but supportive of Ambrose's decision to leave WWE.

The heart of the matter

Speaking with Richard Deitsch of Sports Media, Renee Young gave a detailed explanation about the difficulty of her role with Ambrose's heel turn and his latest matches. She said (H/T Ringside News):

It was definitely tough especially when he was in the bad guy role trying to find reasons to justify what he was doing because I sorta felt like no matter what you stand by your husband no matter what he’s doing. So trying to find reasons to justify the action that he was doing in the ring and kinda bouncing back and forth.”

I was tough to navigate like how we were gonna handle that. How he wants it to be handled how I want to be able to do my job. What’s gonna make Vince happy — it was definitely tough.

Then watching him in these last man standing matches and falls count anywhere matches and getting pencils stabbed through his eyeball. I would just try to always slip into ‘wife role’ at that point and just react to my husband instead of a WWE Superstar.

It's safe to say that Renee Young managed to do a decent job of doing so. While she still continues to find her footing on commentary, she is likely going to be on the commentary booth for a long time to come.

What's next?

Renee Young has a busy WrestleMania weekend. She has all sorts of WWE content she likely has to help film for the Network, while also getting ready to call her first-ever WrestleMania. We wish her luck on her big debut at the show of shows!

