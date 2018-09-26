WWE News: Renee Young reveals scary details on Dean Ambrose's health

Inarguably the most loved couple in all of WWE.

What’s the story?

Renee Young was on the Ross Report with the legendary Jim Ross where she spilled the beans on a host of different topics relating to none other than her husband Dean Ambrose.

One of the major talking points was Ambrose’s triceps injury that kept him out of action for almost eight months. Young confirmed that there were some serious complications that cropped up as a result of the injury and spoke at length about the entire ordeal.

In case you didn’t know…

Renee Young has assumed commentary duties on Raw and coincidentally enough, she debuted on the commentary booth on the same episode in which Dean Ambrose returned. It should be noted that Young is the first woman to have commentated an entire episode of Raw. If anyone deserved such a mighty accolade, it had to be the extremely lovable Young.

Talking about her Lunatic husband, Ambrose returned to Raw last month to save Seth Rollins and reunited the Shield along with Roman Reigns in the subsequent weeks.

Ambrose may have returned a month earlier than scheduled but he didn’t look his usual self. Sporting a cropped hairstyle, a rugged beard and a bulked up physique; the former WWE Champion’s new look hit all the right notes with the fans. However, it wasn’t a smooth rehabilitation process for Ambrose as Young revealed on JR’s podcast…

The heart of the matter

When asked whether Ambrose faced any complications regarding his injury, Renee affirmed and stated that he had to go in for another surgery despite going under the knife immediately after he sustained the injury in December.

Young explained, “I remember him calling me New Year's Day, we had a show in Miami [Florida]. RAW was in Miami and his arm was bleeding everywhere. He woke up and there was blood all over the bed and he was so confused by what happened, not being able to fully get a look at what happened to his arm. He kept bandaging it up to get it to reseal as quickly as possible this opening that happened in his arm.”

Young added that this forced Ambrose to go back to Birmingham, which was where he had his first surgery. Upon further assessment, it was revealed that the infection had worsened and the doctors had to clean it up yet again. Ambrose was heavily reliant on antibiotics in the following months and Young termed the situation to be quite scary considering the severity of his condition.

"it was really tough to see somebody that you love go through something like that, especially somebody like Dean who is this indestructible force and to see him down and out with something like that, it was... yeah, it was tough to go through,” said Young.

What’s next?

Dean Ambrose will team up with his Shield brethren to take on the trio of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre at WWE Super Showdown on October 6th, 2018 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Young too, would undoubtedly have her work cut for the mega show that will be headlined by Triple H vs. The Undertaker.