WWE News: Renee Young reveals the truth on how she was treated at Saudi Arabia

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.11K // 13 Jun 2019, 08:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Renee Young at Crown Jewel

What's the story?

Renee Young had her second trip to Saudi Arabia last week when she was one of the main commentators for WWE Super ShowDown 2019. As mentioned, it wasn't her first time and there were even rumours circulating about how she was "yelled at" by a religious man.

Renee Young responded to these rumours on Twitter, giving a rather surprising response as to how she was treated at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In case you didn't know...

Renee Young had her Saudi Arabia debut in WWE's second show "Crown Jewel" last November 2018. While people were initially surprised that she was allowed to do commentary, it was then seen that she had to wear the traditional 'burqa' while doing so.

Super ShowDown 2019 was notable last week because WWE surprisingly brought Natalya and Alexa Bliss to Saudi Arabia in the hopes that they would be allowed to have a match. While they tried, the request to have the two women wrestle was declined as expected.

Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss became the first women in WWE to wrestle at Abu Dabhi, UAE. However, UAE is known to be a far less orthodox country comapred to Saudi Arabia, especially when it comes to women's rights.

The heart of the matter

When tagged on Twitter about rumours that Renee Young was yelled at by "religious police" at WWE Super ShowDown, the RAW commentator hit back by saying that no such thing happened.

If anything, she contradicted the report and rubbished it, saying that she was treated very well while in Jeddah.

Yeah that definitely never happened. We were treated with nothing but respect while in Jeddah. https://t.co/epPohAVmAc — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 12, 2019

It was odd because even after she insisted, there were certain reporters arguing against it. While Renee Young does have the company's best interest, it should be noted that she was likely surrounded by one of her fellow WWE male employees at all times.

What's next?

We'll see Renee Young back on commentary on RAW. Have you felt that she's imporved on the mic? Voice your opinions below!