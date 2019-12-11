WWE News: Renee Young says CM Punk is getting more comfortable with his new role on Backstage

Renee Young and CM Punk

WWE Backstage on FS1 garnered a lot of attention when CM Punk joined the show alongside Renee Young and Booker T. While talking to TV Insider, Young shed some light on the scenario and mentioned how the former WWE Champion is getting along with his new role.

Before the latest episode of WWE Backstage, CM Punk tweeted that he was watching some WWE matches to gear up for the event. Renee Young talked about it during the interview and mentioned how it felt like a "frozen caveman coming back to life". She went on to say that CM Punk returning to a pro-wrestling related show is a win for any fan of the sport.

Fans respect Punk so much, to see him back in any capacity of the wrestling world is a huge win for everybody all around. To see him get more comfortable in that spot, it's fun. It's cool to be there with him side-by-side as he is dipping his toe back into this world.

To hear his perspective and share that on television, I'm looking forward to seeing what happens this week coming up as we always look for that honest opinion from him. Anything that strays from that would be a misstep. We want that unfiltered Punk on our show.

As Young commented, CM Punk would go off-beat while talking about the controversial King Corbin and Roman Reigns segment from SmackDown, the ongoing storyline featuring Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley and much more on the recent episode of WWE Backstage.