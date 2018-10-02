WWE News: Renee Young says she would love to be RAW GM

Renee Young with Corey Graves and Michael Cole

What's the story?

Renee Young has had a pretty great year in the WWE. After guest commentating, she was given the commentator's role, full-time, on RAW. In a recent interview with Mirror, Young spoke about a host of subjects, including that of SmackDown Live GM, Paige, who she says she would love to follow in her footsteps.

In case you didn't know...

Before it was announced in August of this year that Renee Young would replace Jonathan Coachman as a commentator on RAW, she had previously commentated on NXT as well as WWE Superstars.

She became the first full-time woman commentator in WWE in September.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Renee said that she would love to follow in the footsteps of SmackDown Live GM, Paige, and become the General Manager of RAW, in the future. She said she would take the opportunity with both hands if it came her way.

"Would I like to do that? Oh my God, actually, I would love to do that. The way that I'm watching Paige navigate being the general manager of SmackDown, it looks like it's so much fun. Who gets to yell at Samoa Joe and kind of put a little bit of fear in his eyes?

"Not a lot of people get to do that. If that was an opportunity that came down my way, I would definitely wear that hat, that would be really, really fun," said the RAW commentator.

What's next?

The RAW commentator will be seen every Monday night on RAW, but she won't be a part of WWE's reality show, Total Divas, which she was a part of in season 6. Young said that she respects the hard work put in by the women on the show, but it wasn't the "best fit" for her.