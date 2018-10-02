Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Renee Young says she would love to be RAW GM

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
989   //    02 Oct 2018, 08:15 IST

Renee Young with Corey Graves and Michael Cole
Renee Young with Corey Graves and Michael Cole

What's the story?

Renee Young has had a pretty great year in the WWE. After guest commentating, she was given the commentator's role, full-time, on RAW. In a recent interview with Mirror, Young spoke about a host of subjects, including that of SmackDown Live GM, Paige, who she says she would love to follow in her footsteps.

In case you didn't know...

Before it was announced in August of this year that Renee Young would replace Jonathan Coachman as a commentator on RAW, she had previously commentated on NXT as well as WWE Superstars.

She became the first full-time woman commentator in WWE in September.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Renee said that she would love to follow in the footsteps of SmackDown Live GM, Paige, and become the General Manager of RAW, in the future. She said she would take the opportunity with both hands if it came her way.

"Would I like to do that? Oh my God, actually, I would love to do that. The way that I'm watching Paige navigate being the general manager of SmackDown, it looks like it's so much fun. Who gets to yell at Samoa Joe and kind of put a little bit of fear in his eyes?

"Not a lot of people get to do that. If that was an opportunity that came down my way, I would definitely wear that hat, that would be really, really fun," said the RAW commentator.

What's next?

The RAW commentator will be seen every Monday night on RAW, but she won't be a part of WWE's reality show, Total Divas, which she was a part of in season 6. Young said that she respects the hard work put in by the women on the show, but it wasn't the "best fit" for her.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Renee Young
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
WWE News: Renee Young wants to be part of WWE Evolution 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Renee Young will be a guest commentator on...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Renee Young to serve as guest commentator on RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Renee Young reveals scary details on Dean...
RELATED STORY
Renee Young is all set to change the commentary game next...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Twitter reacts to Renee Young being announced...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Live Crowd reacts to Renee Young's Debut as...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Real reason Renee Young was on RAW commentary...
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw makes change to commentary team
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Historic Change made to Commentary Team ahead...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us