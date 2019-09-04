WWE News: Renee Young talks about facing criticism surrounding her commentary and multiple backstage opinions

Renee Young

Learning something completely new on the go is not easy. There is an impossible amount of pressure to have to do something completely new when the spotlight is fixed on you.

That is exactly the position where Renee Young was placed when she was made the commentator on WWE RAW's broadcast team. Renee Young has been subject to an immense amount of criticism ever since she became the first regular female WWE commentator on WWE RAW.

She recently spoke to Alicia Atout regarding her experience in the role and the criticism that she has to endure.

Renee Young on getting adjusted to a commentary role

It should be noted that before Renee Young became a commentator on WWE RAW, she had the experience of being an interviewer, and was the co-host of the acclaimed Talking Smack show.

She was also known for her skills on the mic and hosting broadcast shows. Young revealed that during her time on small networks, she could get used to it without too many eyes on her, but now the case was different the moment she stepped into the broadcast team on RAW.

"I did it for a few months in NXT years ago. But prior to me filling in and taking over that role, like I wasn’t groomed for that spot. I wasn’t at NXT doing it, I wasn’t in the booth doing it. So I am learning this entirely new skill on Monday Night Raw. So it’s like, ‘Yeah, no pressure babe, go out there and crush it.’ So it’s cool. There’s good days, there’s bad days, and I’m always open to learning."

With Young being the first woman in the position even more attention was on her. She revealed that she was still trying to get adjusted to the role, filtering opinions and making the best of the situation.

"I’m always open to criticisms. But I think sometimes you have to be careful on like, how often you take those criticisms. Because everybody — like, even if it’s good, even if I go backstage after Raw and you run into five, ten different people who want to have an opinion on it, you can’t take everybody’s opinions. You’ve gotta weed through that, and it’s just navigating those waters. But yeah, it’s nice to just sort of be honest with myself and be honest with other people. Because yeah man, I’m in a spot and trying to make the most of it.”

Credit to 411Mania for the quotes.

Young had posted a Tweet earlier, talking about how she knew she was not amazing at her job in reply to a fan criticizing her. The tweet garnered her a lot of support as Superstars and other fans came to her defense.

When it comes to her commentary, practice makes perfect, and she is growing as a commentator every day.

