Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Renee Young to serve as guest commentator on RAW

Thomas Lowson
CONTRIBUTOR
News
290   //    09 Aug 2018, 22:17 IST

Enter c
Renee Young will become the first woman ever to commentate on an entire episode of RAW

What's the story?

WWE's Renee Young will be working as a commentator on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

In case you didn't know

Young joined the WWE in 2012 and has worked as a backstage interviewer most of the time.

When not backstage, she often is present for the pay per view kick off shows, and was a co-host on Tough Enough.

She was also featured on E!'s Total Divas.

Most recently Young has been working as a commentator for the 2018 Mae Young Classic, which is currently being filmed over a two-day period. The finals of the tournament will take place at WWE's first ever all-female wrestling Pay Per View, Evolution.

The heart of the matter

The news was broken by ESPN, with Young finding out by the lead commentator of Monday Night RAW, Michael Cole.

She said: "When Michael told me, I was like, 'This Monday?! What are you talking about?!' I am so excited for this opportunity. To be sitting with Cole, who has been such a great champion of mine since I've been working for WWE, it's going to be really cool."

Young will be replacing Jonathan Coachman for the evening, who will be away fulfilling other obligations.

Young has commentating experience, as she used to commentate for NXT, alongside fellow RAW commentator Corey Graves.

"Renee has broken barriers all over the place. She's reaching out and doing things that would have never been dreamed of 10 years ago," Cole told ESPN.

Fellow commentator and current advocate for the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar Paul Heyman sent his congrats to the 32-year-old Canadian via a tweet.

What's next?

With Young commentating on the Mae Young Classic and now RAW, it seems the company has great faith in her. Expect her to be commentating at the upcoming Evolution Pay Per View.



Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Michael Cole Renee Young Leisure Reading
Thomas Lowson
CONTRIBUTOR
WWE News: Renee Young will be a guest commentator on...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Twitter reacts to Renee Young being announced...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Renee Young wants to be part of WWE Evolution 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dean Ambrose makes a rare appearance in public...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why WWE should replace Jonathan Coachman 
RELATED STORY
Monday Night Raw Recap (6th August 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Real reason why Jonathan Coachman missed RAW...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage details on Michael Cole...
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week (6 August 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Mick Foley praises RAW segment from this week,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us