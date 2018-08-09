WWE News: Renee Young will be a guest commentator on Monday Night Raw next week

Renee Young will step into the commentary booth on Monday Night Raw

What's the story?

WWE has today broken the news that Renee Young will be given the opportunity to serve as a guest commentator on next week's episode of Raw for the very first time.

In case you didn't know...

We only brought you the news yesterday that Young had been named as one of the commentators for the second annual Mae Young Classic, and since the taping took place last night, the wife of Dean Ambrose must have impressed WWE officials for them to give her this kind of opportunity.

Young has been on commentary before and was a frequent face in the booth when she was in NXT since she would help to call many of the women's matches, but has recently been used as a backstage interviewer and pre-show panelist, rather than as part of the commentary team.

The heart of the matter

Young has already expressed an interest in being used as part of the commentary team for the first ever all-women's pay-per-view called Evolution on October 28th and WWE could be allowing her to have a dress rehearsal for the show next week when she sits alongside Michael Cole on Monday Night Raw.

BREAKING: As first reported by @espn, @ReneeYoungWWE will make history this Monday night as guest commentator for the full duration of #RAW! https://t.co/0CVjshUZAL — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2018

What's next?

Young has always been seen as one of the best female members of WWE's announce team and since she has always wanted to be part of the commentary team, this is a fantastic opportunity for her.

Young will continue to commentate on the Mae Young Classic at the second half of the tapings tonight and could even be calling her husband's return to the company on Monday Night.

