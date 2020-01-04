WWE News: Renee Young spotted at NJPW event

Ahead of Jon Moxley's Wrestle Kingdom debut at the Tokyo Dome tonight, his wife and current WWE Backstage personality, Renee Young, has traveled to Japan and will be in attendance at WK 14 ahead of Mox's highly awaited IWGP US Championship match.

Things to do in Tokyo? Hit me. 👇🏻 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) January 2, 2020

Jon Moxley to challenge for the IWGP US Championship

In his first-ever Wrestle Kingdom event, Jon Moxley will be challenging another former WWE Superstar and new champion, Lance Archer for the IWGP United States Championship.

With Moxley vacating the title due to traveling issues, Archer won the championship at the King of Pro Wrestling event last year, and in the finals of the World Tag League, Moxley made his return to Japan and laid out the Texas Deathmatch Challenge.

As Moxley gets set for his first-ever Wrestle Kingdom 14 event, The Death Rider will look to win back the IWGP United States Title from The Murderhawk Monster, as the two former WWE Superstars get set to tear it up at the Tokyo Dome under Texas Deathmatch rules.

Renee Young in Japan for Wrestle Kingdom 14

At tonight's Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 1, Renee Young will be in attendance to support her husband and former WWE Champion, Jon Moxley. Fans should keep an eye out for Young in attendance, as she initially sent out a tweet asking fans about things to do in Japan and is certainly having a great time.

Soup for breakfast. I’m in heaven. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) January 3, 2020