WWE News: Renowned international female wrestler makes official NXT debut

Check out the video of her gorgeous elbow drop!

by Riju Dasgupta News 11 Aug 2017, 11:42 IST

The Pirate with the elbow drop is here!

What's the story?

Kairi Sane, best known for her work with the promotion Stardom, made her big NXT debut at a live event in St. Petersburg, Florida. This bodes well for WWE's third major brand and is sure to establish this Japanese star as a valuable player in their women's division. Check out this gorgeous elbow drop and the report that continues below, courtesy WrestlingInc.

In case you didn't know...

Kairi Sane signed a three year deal with WWE after a glorious run in her native country of Japan where she garnered many accolades. She was renamed as Kairi Sane after being known as Kairi Hojo in Japan. She was part of the prestigious multi-woman Mae Young Classic Tournament, where she, without giving away spoilers, performed exceedingly well. It was unclear what her future within the company would be, but this match is good news for her fans.

The heart of the matter

Hojo was booked as a babyface in a multi-woman match at this particular live event. She teamed up with Dakota Kai and Aliyah and took on Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Shayna Baszler, who performed as the vicious heels.

Not only did the babyfaces win the big match, they did so with Kairi Sane's big elbow drop, a move that has been described as the best elbow drop in all of professional wrestling. There were rumours that she had suffered a concussion during the tapings, and we are glad to know that she is in tip-top condition, as of now.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see when Kairi Sane ends up making her big, official NXT debut on television. It would also be interesting to see if Asuka will be NXT champion come Takeover on SummerSlam weekend, and if so, the possibility of a Sane vs. Asuka match is quite tempting indeed.

Author's take

With the exception of Asuka, Kairi Sane's work is miles ahead of almost every other performer in the NXT and WWE women's division, at this moment. Her addition to the women's division will be a welcome sight, and can truly elevate the brand to the next level!

