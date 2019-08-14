WWE News: Retired Superstar wants to face Becky Lynch

A match against 'The Man' Becky Lynch?

Retired WWE Superstar and one-half of Bella Twins, Nikki Bella recently revealed that she wants to face RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch.

Nikki Bella announced her shocking retirement from WWE earlier this year. Recently, she was at the Paramount Studios for a charity poker event where she opened up about the WWE Superstars that she would like to face if she returns to the ring.

Nikki Bella on her potential opponents after her return

During her conversation with Reel Talker, Nikki said that she wants to lock horns with Becky Lynch and The IIconics.

"I'd love to come back and wrestle 'The Man' Becky Lynch, she's doing so well. Or The IIconics would be a dream. We planned on doing that after Wrestlemania."

After WrestleMania 35, the Bella Twins stated that they want to face the former Women's Tag Team Champions. However, this time Nikki added The Man's name to the list.

Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch have previously locked horns in Tag Team matches whereas the latter has gone up against Brie Bella in a singles match.

Nikki Bella's retirement from WWE

The former Champion was forced to seek retirement from in-ring action earlier this year. Back then, she revealed that she had a cyst in her brain. Additionally, she was once again facing neck issue despite her surgery.

She was quoted saying, "When they showed you that I made the decision [to retire] because I couldn’t hang with the girls in the ring anymore, what they also don’t air—because they never want me to talk about my neck [but] it is because of my neck.”

“You saw what happened to Paige. Paige and I have the same hardware. So if I was to get kicked in the back of the head, I would get paralyzed too or even worse.”

It would indeed be interesting to see Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch but it all depends on former's potential in-ring return.

Do you think Nikki Bella can face Becky Lynch if she returns to the squared circle? Let us know in the comments section below...