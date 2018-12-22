×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's RAW return date revealed

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
475   //    22 Dec 2018, 00:47 IST

The Beast will return to WWE Monday Night RAW next month.
The Beast will return to WWE Monday Night RAW next month.

What's the story?

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will appear at the January 21, 2019 episode of Monday Night RAW, according to the event's venue.

In case you didn't know

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, being pushed prominently, including ending the Undertaker's undefeated streak in 2014, and winning the WWE World Championship that same year.

At WrestleMania 33, Lesnar won the Universal Championship from Goldberg, holding the title for 504 days before losing it to Roman Reigns.

His lengthy reign was widely criticized by fans, for the Beast's rare appearances, leaving RAW without a top world champion.

At Crown Jewel, Lesnar regained the championship, defeating Braun Strowman in Riyadh, with the assistance of then-acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin.

The heart of the matter

In a tweet from the Chesapeake Arena, it was announced that Lesnar will return to Monday Night RAW when the longest running weekly episodic show returns to Oklahoma City next month.

According to the Chesapeake Arena website, matches announced for the show include Seth Rollins Vs. Dean Ambrose, and Baron Corbin Vs. Braun Strowman.

RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Bobby Lashley have also been announced for the show, though the card is subject to change.

Advertisement

It is unclear whether the Beast will make any other appearances prior to his Universal Championship match against the Monster among Men.

Tickets for the January 21 are available to purchase here.

What's next?

The WWE Royal Rumble will take place January 27, 2019, from the Chase Field, in Phoenix, Arizona.

In addition to the Universal Championship match, Asuka will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Becky Lynch, and there will be the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, where R-Truth and Carmella will enter #30 respectively.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
Brock Lesnar and WWE Superstars he probably...
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who could dethrone Brock Lesnar as the...
RELATED STORY
Rating the 5 Universal Championship reigns on RAW 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins takes a shot at Brock Lesnar for...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Braun Strowman isn't winning the WWE...
RELATED STORY
3 Bad Things that may happen in WWE following Brock...
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who should dethrone Brock Lesnar as WWE...
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars WWE will put the Universal Title on after...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why John Cena should dethrone Brock Lesnar as...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Vince McMahon set to return to Raw next Monday
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us