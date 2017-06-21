WWE News: Returning WWE Superstar appeared during SmackDown Live dark segment

MIke and Maria talk about the power of love.

Mike and Maria Kanellis made their debut at MITB

This week's SmackDown was eventful, to say the least, but WWE had more planned after the cameras went off during a commercial break. Newly returned Superstar Maria Kanellis was seen in a dark segment with her real life husband Mike Kanellis (Bennett).

Maria had left WWE in 2010 after 6 years, working mostly with the Blue Brand where she won the Slammy Award for Diva of the Year in 2009. Her last match at WWE took place at Superstars in February of 2010 where she fought alongside Matt Hardy and The Great Khali in a six-person-tag-team match against Tyson Kidd, David Hart Smith and Natalya Neidhart.

The video of the segment was uploaded to WWE’s YouTube channel:

The happy couple was seen for the first time together on WWE at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view and their debut as a couple got a huge pop from the audience. Today, Maria introduced herself as the First Lady of SmackDown and went on to tell the live crowd in Dayton, Ohio, about how she left WWE in search of love and found Mike in the process.

Maria also mentioned that they want everyone to embrace their passion and witness the power of love.