WWE News: Rey Mysterio talks about using a reportedly banned move in WWE and the reaction backstage

Rey Mysterio has been performing a move that was reportedly banned in WWE

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio is a true legend in the world of professional wrestling who has rewritten history throughout his career in WWE, WCW, and in the Independent Scene. Being a veteran in WWE, the same restrictions which apply to other Superstars don't always apply to Rey Mysterio.

Ever since returning to WWE recently, Rey Mysterio has shaken things up with several amazing matches against Andrade, and also with the use of a few moves which no one thought that they would see in WWE - The Canadian Destroyer.

He recently talked to Wrestling Inc, where he spoke about using the move and the reaction he has received backstage for using it.

In case you didn't know...

When Rey Mysterio returned to WWE and performed the Canadian Destroyer, it created shockwaves through the wrestling community. Due to the assumed danger of the move, it was always expected to be a move that was banned in WWE.

It was a modified piledriver, after all, and given WWE banned piledrivers, it was not a move that anyone expected to see in a WWE ring.

The heart of the matter

During his recent interview, Rey Mysterio revealed that he had not realised that the move might be banned in WWE. He said he had never asked if he could do the move and had done it instead.

"I don't ever recall asking if I could do it or not. I've always laid out what I wanted to do and there's no 'but' or 'and' unless something is limited because it's unsafe. With that move, it's funny because when I did it, everybody was shocked that I was able to do it. I'm like, what's wrong with it?"

He said that he had not been told anything backstage for using it.

"Unless somebody tells me that I can't do it, then I won't stop doing it."

If there is one wrestler who can use the move safely, it is Rey Mysterio.

What's next?

Mysterio said that he will continue using the move until a backstage official tells him not to perform it for obvious reasons. Given that it is Rey Mysterio, it is unlikely that anyone will tell him to not use the move. Currently, he is recovering from an injury that forced him to relinquish the US Title.