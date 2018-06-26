WWE News: Rey Mysterio announced for WWE 2K19

Despite currently working for New Japan Pro Wrestling, Rey Mysterio makes another unexpected return to WWE.

Simon Cotton ANALYST News 26 Jun 2018, 07:29 IST 562 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The ECW, WCW and WWE Superstar

What's the story?

As WWE continues to make announcements for the release of the 2K19 video game, the company announced an interesting pre-order bonus during Monday Night Raw.

Rey Mysterio will return to 2K games as pre-order exclusive for WWE 2K19 - marking the first time he will be featured in a WWE video game in four years.

In case you didn't know

Aside from his return at the 2018 Royal Rumble, Mysterio has been absent from WWE programming since his release in 2015.

Mysterio has worked for several independent promotions during his time away including AAA, Lucha Underground and most recently New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Mysterio was a staple of WWE's video games beginning with his debut in WWE SmackDown! Here Comes The Pain in 2003.

Mysterio's last appearance in a WWE video game was for WWE 2K15; months before he was released by the company.

WWE released the following video on their Twitter page to celebrate Mysterio's return to the game. The short video shows Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, The Miz, Bobby Roode, Asuka, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, and 2K19 cover star AJ Styles hyping up the return of the legendary luchador :

Despite not being featured in the video game for many years, fans continued to play as the Master of the 619 through the Create-A-Wrestler aspect of WWE's video games.

The most interesting about his return is the fact that he is currently working for New Japan Pro Wrestling and will wrestle at All In in September.

What's next?

WWE 2K19 is set to be released on October 9, 2018, and will be available for the PS4, X-Box One, and PC.

The game will cost $59.99 for the regular version and the deluxe version of the game will cost $89.99. A collector's edition is also expected to be announced.