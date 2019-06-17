×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Rey Mysterio announces intention to face 2-time WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36? 

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.08K   //    17 Jun 2019, 10:13 IST

Rey Mysterio recently relinquished the United States title
Rey Mysterio recently relinquished the United States title

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio has been on a small skid on-screen, where he won and relinquished the United States Championship in a short span of time. Mysterio is currently out with a relatively minor injury - one that's expected to see him return around late June or early July at most.

However, in a recent interview with Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc, Mysterio responded to a 2-time WWE Champion that wanted to face him. He admitted that he would love to "throw it down" at the grandest stage of them all - WrestleMania 36.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio won the United States Championship from Samoa Joe in a 2-minute controversial match at Money in the Bank. Unfortunately for Mysterio, not only was Samoa Joe's shoulders up, but his celebration was cut short by a post-match attack.

On RAW a couple of weeks ago, Mysterio relinquished the United States Championship, handing it back to the original holder Samoa Joe. His son Dominick has been involved in his storylines recently, though he hans't really said a word or gotten physically involved.

The heart of the matter

Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc quoted AJ Styles who stated his desire to face Mysterio in a dream match. Mysterio wholeheartedly agreed, stating that the timing is good because when Styles was at Impact, he was at WWE, and when Mysterio left to the independents and came back, Styles was in WWE.

I'd really love to throw down with AJ - and not just in a regular stage. I think a big stage, a WrestleMania stage and put it all on the line

He topped it off by saying that he truly believes that match could be one for the history books. We don't doubt that given both of the veterans' world class ability.

What's next?

AJ Styles vs Rey Mysterio would definitely be a dream match at WrestleMania 36. Since they're both on RAW, it's actually quite possible, but they need to build a good story to it.

Tags:
Rey Mysterio AJ Styles
Advertisement
WWE News: Rey Mysterio reveals return date from injury
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE had to cancel original plans for Rey Mysterio at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Rey Mysterio attacks RAW Superstar
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Rey Mysterio defeated Samoa Joe
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Rey Mysterio comments on injury and it doesn't sound good 
RELATED STORY
5 best matches of Rey Mysterio in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 explanations why Rey Mysterio became the new United States Champion
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Blockbuster Rey Mysterio match announced for SmackDown this week
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Predictions: Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio - Will Rey Mysterio's son be involved?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Rey Mysterio makes a sad comment about his in-ring future
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us