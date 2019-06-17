WWE News: Rey Mysterio announces intention to face 2-time WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36?

Rey Mysterio recently relinquished the United States title

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio has been on a small skid on-screen, where he won and relinquished the United States Championship in a short span of time. Mysterio is currently out with a relatively minor injury - one that's expected to see him return around late June or early July at most.

However, in a recent interview with Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc, Mysterio responded to a 2-time WWE Champion that wanted to face him. He admitted that he would love to "throw it down" at the grandest stage of them all - WrestleMania 36.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio won the United States Championship from Samoa Joe in a 2-minute controversial match at Money in the Bank. Unfortunately for Mysterio, not only was Samoa Joe's shoulders up, but his celebration was cut short by a post-match attack.

On RAW a couple of weeks ago, Mysterio relinquished the United States Championship, handing it back to the original holder Samoa Joe. His son Dominick has been involved in his storylines recently, though he hans't really said a word or gotten physically involved.

The heart of the matter

Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc quoted AJ Styles who stated his desire to face Mysterio in a dream match. Mysterio wholeheartedly agreed, stating that the timing is good because when Styles was at Impact, he was at WWE, and when Mysterio left to the independents and came back, Styles was in WWE.

I'd really love to throw down with AJ - and not just in a regular stage. I think a big stage, a WrestleMania stage and put it all on the line

AJ Styles vs Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 36 would be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pGVcJuebcI — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 14, 2019

He topped it off by saying that he truly believes that match could be one for the history books. We don't doubt that given both of the veterans' world class ability.

What's next?

AJ Styles vs Rey Mysterio would definitely be a dream match at WrestleMania 36. Since they're both on RAW, it's actually quite possible, but they need to build a good story to it.