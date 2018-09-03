WWE News: Rey Mysterio comments on his current WWE status

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 750 // 03 Sep 2018, 16:00 IST

Rey Mysterio updates the WWE Universe on his WWE status

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio appeared as part of All In on Saturday night and showed that he is still ready to go in the ring, but interestingly he is now waiting on WWE to approach him regarding his return.

In case you didn't know...

Mysterio made his WWE return as part of The Royal Rumble back in January and showed that he didn't miss a step. Despite the woman making history at the show and Ronda Rousey officially making her debut, it was Rey Mysterio that stole all the headlines which is why WWE has been working hard to try and sign the Master of the 619 ever since.

Mysterio has seemingly been dragging his feet because the company has only been willing to offer him a full-time contract, something that he worked hard a few years ago to get out of, which is why he's reluctant to sign another one.

The heart of the matter

Rey Mysterio wrestled in a Wolverine attire at All In on Saturday night and now that the show that was promoted by former WWE star Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks has been and gone, Mysterio can focus on making his WWE return.

The former World Champion recently spoke to Jim Ross on a Starrcade edition of his show and revealed that he is waiting on WWE to contact him now and tell him that the time is right.

“I’m waiting for them [WWE] to say, ‘now,’ and ‘the time is right.’ Then let’s go," he said via Ringsidenews.

What's next?

It has been speculated over the past few weeks that Mysterio will make his return to WWE within the next month, but once again this will depend on how negotiations between Mysterio and WWE are going.

Do you think Rey Mysterio will be back in WWE in the coming month? Have your say in the comments section below...

