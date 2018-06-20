Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Rey Mysterio confirms negotiations with WWE, potential contract details revealed

Here's how long Rey Mysterio could sign with WWE.

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News 20 Jun 2018, 01:36 IST
1.01K

Rey Mysterio seems primed to make a WWE comeback
Rey Mysterio seems primed to make a WWE comeback

What’s the story?

Speaking to Lucha Central on this past 'Rey Mysterio Day' (6/19/2018), Mysterio opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Mysterio confirmed that he is indeed amidst negotiations with the WWE for a potential return to the company. Besides, additional details on the same have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

Rey Mysterio has performed for several notable professional wrestling promotions the world over, including WCW, AAA, Lucha Undergound and NJPW over the course of his storied career.

Mysterio competed in the WWE from 2002 until his release from the promotion in 2015.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Rey Mysterio returned to WWE for a couple of one-off appearances at the 2018 Royal Rumble PPV in January, and at the Greatest Royal Rumble PPV which took place last April.

Mysterio has now revealed that he’s presently in negotiations with WWE for a possible comeback to the promotion; likely on a 3 year contract with the organization.

Additionally, Mysterio seemed to refrain from putting forth more details on the possible deal he could reach with WWE.

Nevertheless, the belief is that Mysterio is pursuing a deal with WWE that would allow him to work on a part-time schedule with the promotion.

What’s next?

One ought to note that Rey Mysterio is currently scheduled to perform at NJPW’s marquee G-1 Special show at the Cow Palace which takes place on July 7th.

Besides, he is also set to compete at AAA’s TripleMania XXVI event on August 25th, as well as “All In” with the latter event taking place at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on September 1st.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts note that despite Mysterio's matches still being highly-competitive; given the wear-and-tear he’s accumulated during his lengthy career, the former WWE Champion is unlikely to work a full time schedule should he sign with WWE.

Are you hyped at the prospect of seeing Rey Mysterio back in WWE? Have your say in the comments.

