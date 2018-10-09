×
WWE News: Rey Mysterio files two trademarks ahead of WWE return

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
598   //    09 Oct 2018, 06:16 IST

The Giant Killer has added another unique nickname to his list ahead of his WWE return
The Giant Killer has added another unique nickname to his list ahead of his WWE return

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio has worked as one of the hottest free agents in the wrestling world throughout most of 2018, at least until now. The Ultimate Underdog is on his way back to SmackDown Live, and now it looks like he'll be bringing some fresh merchandise with him.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio officially signed a two year deal with the WWE back on September 16th. The company had been working on a deal with the Master of the 619 since the beginning of 2018 when a massive pop from the WWE Universe at Royal Rumble 2018 surprised backstage officials.

Since then, Mysterio continued to work the independents all while the WWE worked on signing him again. Mysterio even made a second appearance for the WWE this year, working the Greatest Royal Rumble. However, it would still take another five months before he joined the company again.

The company finally brought him on in September, signing him to a two-year deal. They also announced that he would be making his much-anticipated return at SmackDown 1000 on October 16th.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider revealed that the Biggest Little Man has filed two new trademarks, attempting to bring some new merch to the WWE. Reportedly, Mysterio filed for "Greatest Mask of All Time" and "G.M.O.A.T."

What's next?

Rey Mysterio will make his long-awaited return to the WWE next week when he appears at SmackDown 1000. With a two-year deal locking him in until mid-2020, we can expect to see the legendary luchador work with the top of the card on Tuesday nights.

Who do you want to see the challenge the Greatest Mask of All Time next week? Sound off in the comments below!

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
Fetching more content...
