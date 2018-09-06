WWE News: Rey Mysterio gives big update on returning to WWE

Mysterio has amazed fans for decades with his skills.

What's the story?

Former WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio has said he is waiting for WWE to give him a return date, implying that a contract is secured between the two.

In case you didn't know...

Mysterio debuted in the company in 2002, quickly winning the Tag Team Championships with Edge in November that year.

A multiple-time Cruiserweight champion, Mysterio won the 2006 Royal Rumble at number 2 and won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22.

In 2015, Mysterio left the company, after a series of injuries had left him out of action for an extended period of time.

This year, Mysterio has been all over the wrestling scene, making WWE returns at January's Royal Rumble and April's Greatest Royal Rumble, making his New Japan debut at Dominion and wrestling in the main event of independent wrestling super show, ALL IN.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on The Jim Ross Report, Mysterio said how his return to the company started with an anonymous phone call in January, and he and the company have been in constant talks since.

"We've been going back and forth, talking about possibly returning this month and then this month, so the longer it extends, the more I get work outside. That's my bread and butter. That's what I do for a living. I'm just waiting for them to say, 'now'... when they say, 'now,' if the time is right, let's go."

What's next?

The saying 'never say never' is particularly true in Mysterio's case, as it seems a deal is extremely close to being finalized for his return to WWE.

As for who Rey will feud with, or what brand he would appear on, those details are yet to be revealed.

