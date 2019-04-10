WWE News: Rey Mysterio makes a sad comment about his in-ring future

The Biggest Little Man.

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio was on the Busted Open Radio wrestling talk show along with Mark Henry and David LaGreca during which he discussed his latest WWE run and how long he intends on continuing wrestling.

He even spoke about pro wrestling's evolution over the years and expressed his renewed passion towards the business ever since he returned to the WWE back in January 2018.

In case you didn't know...

The Master of the 619 didn't have the best of WrestleManias as he was defeated by Samoa Joe in a match that lasted for mere minutes.

Mysterio injured his ankle in the final week heading into the Show of Shows and WWE decided to play it safe by keeping the United States title match at WrestleMania short. However, it wasn't sweet for the former WWE Champion as he fell victim to the champion's Coquina Clutch.

He was kept off TV in the aftermath of 'Mania and didn't appear on either fallout episode of Raw or SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

Mysterio was at his enaging best during a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, and the WWE veteran spoke about not just watching but living the evolution of pro wrestling ever since he made his debut at the tender age of 14.

He recollected an incident from this past week when he was with his wife and son Dominik. While spending some quality time with his family, it suddenly dawned on him that it had been 30 years since he began competing in the pro wrestling business.

"If you think about it, it sounds like a long time but again, I started at the age of 14. I had my first opportunity at the age of 14, that's crazy. Kids nowadays are in school, which I was at the time," said Mysterio.

He was grateful for the opportunity granted to him which saw him embrace pro wrestling at a young age and grow differently from other kids. Mysterio then admitted that he does not see himself wrestling for many years.

He explained, "But the evolution of this sport has been incredibly dramatic in the change, and I definitely don't see myself doing this many more years longer, although the opportunity that I have gotten on my return with WWE, to be able to face guys like the caliber of Andrade, who is a third generation wrestler, have been incredible. So, that kind of brings that desire within me, that 'Hey, I can still do this, I can still go.' But of course, if I were to do this on a schedule that I was back in the day, that me and you were doing at the time Mark, I don't think I could handle it." H/T credit: WrestlingInc

What's the story?

The 44-year-old Superstar is currently nursing a knee injury and is expected to be sidelined until he is 100% fit to return.

While Mysterio can still go inside the squared circle, he deserves to ride off into the sunset just like Kurt Angle and Batista did at WrestleMania 35. Mysterio still has a little more gas left in the tank, but, could run out of it soon, which would mark the end of a monumental career.

How much longer do you see Mysterio as an active in-ring competitor? Sound off in the comments section below.

