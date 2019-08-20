WWE News: Rey Mysterio makes heartbreaking announcement on RAW; interrupted by his son

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 90 // 20 Aug 2019, 07:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominick

Rey Mysterio opened up to Charly Caruso in an emotional heartfelt backstage interview during WWE RAW. He had something on his mind that he wanted to announce, but before he could, he was interrupted by his son, Dominick.

Mysterio was about to announce his retirement, but his son was able to change his mind.

Rey Mysterio almost retires from WWE before interruption by Dominick

Rey Mysterio talked to Charly Caruso, talking about how he was now on a run of bad matches and losses in WWE. He revealed that he had always wrestled bigger Superstars in the ring, but this was not catching up to him.

He said that his injuries were preventing him from wrestling in the same manner as he once did and thus he was questioning whether the time had come to hang up his boots.

He said that the time had come to hang up his mask and was doing the unthinkable by unmasking on live television. However, he was interrupted by Dominick.

Dominick told him that when Rey had debuted, he had done so alongside his own father. He said that Rey had promised to be there when Dominick made his debut and asked him if he could not retire.

Rey broke down but agreed to stay and not retire so that he could be there with Dominick when Rey's son makes his debut.

Rey Mysterio's son Dominick in WWE

WWE has long been working towards helping Rey Mysterio's son to debut in wrestling. It appeared multiple times that he would, but in the end, the debut was pushed back for some reason or the other.

Advertisement

During Mysterio's feud with Samoa Joe, Dominick came out to help his father and escort him back, but he did not make his debut there.

Dominick was first seen in WWE when he was a child. Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio had a ladder match where they battled for his custody, as Eddie had been claiming that Dominick was his kayfabe son.

It appears that WWE is finally making the moves on helping Dominick to debut. It will be interesting to see how they go about it.

It ain't time to hang up the mask yet, @reymysterio, because you have a SON to team with in the ring! #RAW #ThankYouDominick pic.twitter.com/soqG0l5ONk — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2019

Rey Mysterio is currently in a feud with Andrade, where the Superstar tried to unmask him on live television. It seems likely, Dominick's debut might have something to do with Andrade.