WWE News: Rey Mysterio Poses Unmasked On The Crown Jewel Stage (Photo)

This should be a very, very special show

What's the story?

We're only minutes away from the Crown Jewel Kickoff show, that will begin the countdown to one of the biggest shows of the year. Fans from across the world have been wondering what the Crown Jewel stage looks like, and so, here's a sneak peek.

The Heel By Nature Twitter account posted a picture of Rey Mysterio without his mask, on the historic stage. As one would expect, his face is covered.

In case you didn't know...

It is rare indeed to see a luchador without his mask. Rey Mysterio's case is different, as he did wrestle without his mask for a brief period.

Crown Jewel is set to be one of the biggest shows of the year, not merely because of the stacked card but also because of the controversy surrounding the event.

Eminent superstars like John Cena and Daniel Bryan have backed out of the said show. Mysterio is scheduled to be a part of the WWE World Cup.

The heart of the matter

So, here's your first look at the Crown Jewel stage with Rey Mysterio standing on top of the ramp. From the looks of it, it's going to be a pretty special show indeed.

Rey Mysterio ahead of tonight's Crown Jewel event. pic.twitter.com/YRvNXmAi6h — ʜᴇᴇʟ ʙʏ ɴᴀᴛᴜʀᴇ (@HeelByNatureYT) November 2, 2018

Mysterio will clash against fellow superstars from SmackDown Live in a battle to determine the best superstar in the whole world. The stakes are high because if Mysterio goes all the way to the finals and loses the contest, he runs the risk of getting fired from the brand, for good. Even without John Cena in the mix, this should be quite the affair.

What's next?

Stay tuned to our page for live coverage of Crown Jewel, as the show happens. Be sure to leave a comment below and share your thoughts about the event. Can you believe that Shawn Michaels will wrestle again, in just a few hours?

Who will win the World Cup? Let us know in the comments.