WWE News: Rey Mysterio Pulled From Indie Show Due To Contractual Situation With WWE

Is Rey Mysterio heading back to WWE?

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio has been pulled from an upcoming Indie because of a contractual situation with WWE, which has only served to further hype up his potential return to the company.

In case you didn't know...

The former World Champion was a surprise entrant in the 2018 Royal Rumble and was the star that the WWE Universe was buzzing about days afterwards. Mysterio has remained in fantastic shape and didn't miss a beat in the ring which could be why the company has been working hard over the past few months to attempt to resign their former Champion.

Mysterio doesn't want to sign a full-time contract with WWE again, not after how long it took for him to negotiate his release a few years ago, which is the thing that is delaying his return since WWE wants him full time. Mysterio himself pointed out in a recent interview that his future is currently "up in the air" but things do change quite quickly in the wrestling world.

The heart of the matter

Northeast Wrestling recently revealed to their fans on Facebook that Rey Mysterio wouldn't be in attendance for their show on August 24th because of a "contractual situation" with WWE. Of course, this is next week and it means that Mysterio could be heading back to the biggest wrestling promotion in the world much sooner than expected.

Northeast Wrestling confirmed the situation on their facebook page

With SummerSlam this weekend, don't be surprised if WWE decides to have the popular luchador make another surprise appearance to kick off The Biggest Party of the Summer.

What's next?

Keep an eye out on Rey Mysterio over the next few days and see if he decides to head over to Brooklyn to take in the SummerSlam sights because it appears that his return to WWE could have been all but confirmed.

Do you think Rey Mysterio will return to WWE in the near future? Have your say in the comments section below...