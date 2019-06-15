WWE News: Rey Mysterio reveals backstage details on how Dominick got involved in Samoa Joe storyline

Dominick has appeared in a primarily non-wrestling role in his father Rey Mysterio's feud with Samoa Joe

What's the story?

In an appearance on the WINCLY Podcast (courtesy: WrestlingInc), WWE legend Rey Mysterio opened up on a myriad of topics.

Mysterio chimed in with his two cents on how AEW has changed the business; explaining how competition is in fact a great thing not only for WWE, but for pro wrestling as a whole.

Additionally, Mysterio revealed how the WWE eventually included his son Dominick in the company's on-screen storylines, and whether or not Dominick will perform for WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio rose to prominence in WCW and later went on to carve a unique niche for himself in the WWE.

Prior to his recent appearances in his father's feud with Samoa Joe, Mysterio's son Dominick appeared on WWE TV as a part of the Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio rivalry several years ago.

The heart of the matter

Rey Mysterio elucidated that the rise of AEW as a competitor to the WWE, is indeed great for everyone in the business, since it coerces them to step up their game not only in the ring, but also behind the scenes.

Besides, Mysterio insinuated that due to AEW's weekly TV show not having commenced as of yet, the pro wrestling community is yet to get that nostalgic WWE vs. WCW Monday Night Ratings Wars feel.

Nevertheless, the legendary "Luchador" alluded that considering how much of an impact AEW has already made on the business, there is quite a buzz going around in the pro wrestling community.

Mysterio added that most pro wrestlers are either going to crank up their performances for good, or they could likely end up being confused by all the chaos.

Moreover, Mysterio revealed that once he returned to the WWE with his son backstage, everyone including Vince McMahon and Triple H were surprised by how much bigger he was than his father...He continued that WWE asked him whether Dominick was prepared to be involved in a storyline featuring Mysterio and Samoa Joe; in response to which, the "Master of the 619" stated that his son isn't prepared for a match, but could appear as an on-screen personality in the rivalry.

Mysterio explained that he'd love to see Dominick pull off aerial moves like himself, but ultimately, what move-set Dominick uses and which promotion he decides to perform for is up to the young man. He stated --

"That's gonna be a very hard call because what I want is very different than what he wants. The only thing I can do is guide him and leave it for him to decide. That's what I've been doing for the last year or so – just letting him know how this works and how this happens. At the end of the day, he's man enough to make the decision on his own. I can't decide for him," stated Mysterio." (Credits: WrestlingInc)

What's next?

Rey Mysterio is expected to make his in-ring comeback either later this month on in the month of July.

