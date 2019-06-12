WWE News: Rey Mysterio reveals return date from injury

Rey Mysterio injured himself during WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

Former United States Champion Rey Mysterio suffered an injury at WrestleMania 35 during his match against Samoa Joe.

Mysterio had to relinquish his title and has now revealed how long he will be out for due to his injury.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe faced off at WrestleMania 35 for the United States title, as Joe squashed the WWE legend in under a minute. Mysterio won the title at Money in the Bank PPV but had to relinquish the title on RAW after his injury put him out of action for a while.

By winning the United States title, Mysterio became a Grand Slam champion, having won several titles in the WWE in his incredible career.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with WrestlingInc, Mysterio spoke about the WrestleMania match, and how he injured himself.

"An unfortunate thing happened in the ring at MITB. When you're in their full action and full adrenaline, you have no idea of the referee's count or if he's even aware that the opponent is grabbing the rope while he's doing the pin. Nine out of 10 times the ref is right on spot, but this wasn't the occasion

"When I saw the replay I saw that Samoa Joe's left shoulder was off the canvas during the three-count. Due to the unfortunate aftermath after winning the title, I suffered a separated left shoulder. That has put me on the bench, so I've been doing some PRP and slight rotation movements. I'm trying to see if I could get back in possibly late June or July," said Rey Mysterio to WrestlingInc.

What's next?

Mysterio could probably return in the build-up to SummerSlam which happens on August 11, 2019.