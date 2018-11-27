WWE News: Rey Mysterio reveals when he will retire from wrestling

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio is an icon and one of the most influential wrestlers of recent times, having gained worldwide fame for his high-flying abilities over the years.

Mysterio returned to the WWE recently in what seems like his final run with the WWE. In an interview with Lilian Garcia for her podcast, Mysterio revealed when he will retire from the business.

In case you didn't know...

Mysterio, who left the WWE in 2015 after over a decade with the promotion, returned for two one-off events, Royal Rumble, and Greatest Royal Rumble, competing in the Battle Royale of both PPVs.

There was talk about him returning to the ring, but it took a long while for WWE and him to confirm. At the SD1000 show, Mysterio made his debut, and has looked good so far.

The heart of the matter

In the podcast with Lilian Garcia, Mysterio spoke about how he is just a few years from retiring and that he is financially secure and would not do it if he did not like wrestling.

“I’m definitely getting close to shutting down sometime in the next couple of years. I definitely don’t see myself going past five years. That’s without a doubt, you know, and I just wouldn’t want to do it for the sake of my body and what I’ve gone through,” said Mysterio. (H/T Ringside News for the transcription)

Mysterio also said why he wants to still wrestle: “I don’t want to have to keep doing this because I have to. I want to keep doing it because I love it and you know I still feel like I have a little bit more to give to the audience.”

What's next?

Mysterio is currently in a feud with Rey Mysterio, which could be a match that may happen at next month's TLC PPV.