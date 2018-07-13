WWE News: Rey Mysterio's latest update on WWE future

Nishant Jayaram

Rey Mysterio

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio has been one of the fan favourites in the WWE over the last two decades, and winning a host of titles on the way.

After 13 years with WWE, Mysterio left in 2015 and has since worked in several indie promotions all over the world, including AAA, Lucha Underground, and more recently, NJPW.

Mysterio has now confirmed in an interview with Jim Ross's The Ross Report podcast that talks are ongoing with the WWE and that he is waiting for "something big" to happen with the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

WWE fans have been waiting with bated breath over the last few years to see Mysterio return to the promotion and they thought that they had their wish come true when he appeared at this year's Royal Rumble.

But it was later revealed that Mysterio had signed to return for just that one show and hadn't signed a deal with the company yet. Several rumours have indicated that a return was on the cards and it would happen soon, but nothing has materialised. He also made a one-off appearance at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Mysterio said that he is happy with what's he doing right now, but if a good offer comes in from the WWE, he'll take it up. (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

"I'm still involved with [Aro Lucha]. I'm a part stock owner with the company and I'm still running wild. I'm kind of doing my own thing just like I have been for the last three years. Opportunities seem to come my way and if I feel that it's something that I can take advantage of, and move forward with it, I run with it. If they hand me a ball, and I feel like I can go, I'm going to go. I'm just kind of jumping here and there waiting for if something big happens to pop off with WWE again, in the meantime, I keep doing my thing."

What's next?

Mysterio is in negotiations to feature in the All In event which will be held on 1st September, 2018.