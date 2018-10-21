WWE News: Rey Mysterio's upcoming SmackDown Live segment revealed

The Biggest Little Man's return to SmackDown was successful, defeating Shinsuke Nakamura

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio returned to the WWE for SmackDown 1000, earning a slot in the upcoming World Cup at Crown Jewel. His win against Shinsuke Nakamura filled the field for the tournament and may have overshadowed the win of a certain A-Lister earlier on in the night.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE will be hosting its next Saudi Arabian event in a few weeks, bringing WWE Crown Jewel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will feature an 8-man tournament known as the WWE World Cup. John Cena was revealed as the first competitor in the tournament on the October 7th edition of Monday Night Raw. On the same night, Kurt Angle qualified by winning a Battle Royal under the guise of the Conquistador.

Over the next few weeks, the field would begin to fill. Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, and the Miz would all earn their spots through qualifying matches on their respective brands.

The heart of the matter

Rey Mysterio overcame the vicious Strong Style of the United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at SmackDown 1000 to qualify for the WWE World Cup. The Miz, who also qualified earlier in the night, revealed on Twitter that the legendary Luchador would be his next guest on Miz TV.

The Miz will be sure to ask Rey Mysterio some hard-hitting questions, and will probably attempt to get into the head of the former WWE Champion.

What's next?

WWE Crown Jewel takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 3rd. Along with the World Cup, the event will feature three other matches, including the return of Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Below is the current card:

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles (c)

D-Generation X (Triple H & Shawn Michaels) vs The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker & Kane)

WWE World Cup

