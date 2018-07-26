WWE News: Rey Mysterio says he would like to end career in WWE

Rey Mysterio on his future plans in the WWE

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio is a pro wrestling and WWE legend, achieving many things and winning accolades all around the world in his three decades in the business.

There has been a lot of talk about him returning to the WWE, with Mysterio hinting on a number of occasions that he would love to come back.

In an interview with Noelle Foley, daughter of WWE legend Mick Foley, for Ringside Collectibles at the San Diego Comic Con, Mysterio said that he would like to end his career in the WWE and he can see a return to the WWE soon.

"It is in my agenda. I would definitely like to close out my career with WWE. With that being said, I don't have much left on my watch. So I'm thinking anywhere from three to five years and I can really see a possible return to WWE without a doubt," said Mysterio. (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

In case you didn't know...

Mysterio's last appearance for the WWE was at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in April, where he took part in the 50-Man Royal Rumble. He even took part in the Royal Rumble earlier this year in January, getting a huge pop from the audience.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Mysterio was asked about the United States title, a title that he hasn't won in the WWE, to which he replied that he would strive for it. He also said that a World Heavyweight title in the WWE "would be awesome as well" if he gets back in the WWE.

At the end of the interview, Foley asked when he would be back in the WWE so that Mattel could make more action figures of him. Mysterio added that whether he's in the WWE or not, Mattel should keep making action figures of him.

What's next?

Mysterio will take part in the All In promotion on September 1st, and a WWE move could happen only after that.

