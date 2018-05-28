WWE News: Rey Mysterio Talks About Forming A Latino Faction in WWE

This Faction could revolutionalize WWE!

Rey Mysterio

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio was part of an interview with Harry Ruiz of Telemundo Las Vegas in which he talked about various topics including forming a faction consisting of Mexican wrestlers in the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio is a former 3 time World Champion and had been a part of WWE from 2002 to 2015 before he left the company.

He worked for Lucha Underground from 2015 to 2018 and made his return to WWE at this year's Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant. He was also a part of the Greatest Royal Rumble.

He is scheduled to compete for NJPW at their Dominion PPV in June 2018.

The heart of the matter

Rey Mysterio has not yet signed a full-time deal with the WWE even though negotiations were on.

Mysterio stated in this interview that he would be open to the idea of a Latino faction in WWE as there are a lot of talented Mexican performers in WWE today including Andrade Almas, Kalisto, and Sin Cara.

What's next?

The Master Of 619 has his next official appearance scheduled for NJPW at their Dominion event although his opponent for the show has not been revealed as of now.

Author's take

WWE should definitely try to get Mysterio onboard as a full-time performer, as they could really do with the experience and star power of Rey now.

The idea of a "Lucha" faction could also work very well as WWE's market in Mexico is a growing one and having a stable with such big names could certainly help bring focus on the Latino stars of WWE.

Another possible way could be of having a stable with Mysterio acting as the mentor and making sporadic appearances for the product.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors, and all other wrestling news.

Send news and tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com