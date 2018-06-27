WWE Rumour Mill: Rey Mysterio to finally make his WWE return?

Rey Mysterio met AJ Styles backstage at the Royal Rumble

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio returned to WWE in a small way, with him being advertised to be part of the WWE 2K19 game. During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline (H/T Ringside News) spoke up about Rey Mysterio's contract status with the WWE.

He said that Mysterio is yet to sign a contract, but it was set to happen sooner or later.

In case you didn't know...

In the 2018 Royal Rumble Match, Rey Mysterio returned for one night only as a surprise participant. He lasted until the final six participants were left, and eliminated Adam Cole before Finn Balor took him out of the match.

At the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Mysterio appeared in the 50-Man Royal Rumble Match. He eliminated Luke Gallows before being eliminated by Baron Corbin.

Since then he has appeared for New Japan, although New Japan cancelled his initial match with Jushin Thunder Liger due to an injury to his biceps.

The heart of the matter

Recently, Rey Mysterio appeared in the commercial for the WWE 2K19 game as the pre-order character. The advertisement had other stars all wearing Rey Mysterio masks, pulling them off to reveal who they were until the last one was revealed to be Rey Mysterio himself.

When a Superstar signs a contract to come back as part of a video game, they are signing a contract with 2K and not WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer, Rey Mysterio's contract with WWE is pending. They are yet to reach an agreement when it comes to money terms and dates. Both sides want to reach an agreement and are working towards that end. Meltzer also mentioned that Triple H was very busy with a lot of projects which could be one of the reasons a contract is taking so long.

What's next?

Rey Mysterio talked about signing a new three year deal with WWE on the Rey Mysterio Celebration Day. He is willing to come back, and WWE seems eager to have him. It remains a matter of sorting out the contract negotiations before anything is finalised.

You can see Rey Mysterio's run in the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble Match here:

