×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Rey Mysterio to return at SmackDown 1000

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
84   //    08 Oct 2018, 03:44 IST

The Master of the 619 Returns
The Master of the 619 Returns

What's the Story?

Rey Mysterio's return date has finally been confirmed by WWE who stated that he would return for SmackDown 1000 on October 16th.

In Case You Didn't Know

Mysterio left WWE in 2015, ending a 13-year run with the company after winning nearly every championship available.

He finally resurfaced on WWE television in the 2018 Royal Rumble and was announced earlier this summer as a pre-order bonus for WWE 2K19.

The Heart of the Matter

The following is an excerpt from the article WWE issued regarding Mysterio's return:

SmackDown 1000 now has another number of significance attached to it. That number is 619, because Rey Mysterio is back!
The former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion is best remembered for energizing SmackDown with his signature aerial attack, unbelievable athleticism and never-say-die attitude. Mysterio was a cornerstone of Team Blue since the first brand split in March 2002 and helped define the SmackDown spirit. 

Mysterio was a major player for SmackDown during the original brand split and had a multitude of legendary rivalries and matches against superstars like Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, Edge, Randy Orton, Batista and more.

SmackDown was where Mysterio won majority of his championships during his career including the Cruiserweight Championship, WWE Tag Team Championships and the World Heavyweight Championship.

His legacy with the Blue Brand also includes being apart of the legendary group of wrestlers who helped build the show during the mid-2000s - The SmackDown Six.

What's Next?

Mysterio has not been announced to wrestle at SmackDown 1000, but a lot can change between now and October 16th.

WWE has changed a lot since his departure and will give him the opportunity to work with a wide variety of superstars regardless of what show he appears on.

It's amazing that Mysterio wrestled on Raw 1000 and will be highlighted during SmackDown 1000.

Can't wait to see him return! Chime in with your thoughts in the comments below.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Rey Mysterio Batista
Simon Cotton
ANALYST
Multimedia Journalist, Columbia College Chicago Graduate Student, Jackson State University Alumnus Occasional guest on the Social Suplex Podcast Network. https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/social-suplex-podcast-network Catch me on Anchor for some interesting thoughts. https://anchor.fm/simon-cotton
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Legend To Return At SmackDown 1000?
RELATED STORY
5 feuds for Batista after his return at Smackdown 1000
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Rey Mysterio Should Return To SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
5 dream feuds for Rey Mysterio when he returns to WWE
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Legends who got their break on SmackDown - Road to...
RELATED STORY
5 Options for Rey Mysterio's return to WWE
RELATED STORY
Dream Matches Teased For SmackDown 1000 By WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Huge names advertised for SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
10 legendary WWE Superstars who could return to the blue...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE tease huge return at SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us