WWE News: Rey Mysterio to team with Cain Velasquez as part of Mexico Supershow in November

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 251 // 18 Oct 2019, 22:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cain Velasquez teams with Rey Mysterio on November 30th

Cain Velasquez battles Brock Lesnar in Riyadh Saudi Arabia on October 31st when the two meet for the WWE Championship. Velasquez has decided to pick a fight with Lesnar after the actions of The Beast a few weeks ago on Monday Night Raw when he took out Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik.

Velasquez then debuted just days later, flanked by Mysterio on the debut episode of SmackDown on The FOX Network where he took the fight to Lesnar and set up their match in the Middle East in less than two weeks time.

Cain Velasquez teaming with Rey Mysterio?

It was widely reported following Velasquez's debut on WWE TV that the former UFC Champion has signed a lucrative deal with WWE and the company has already announced his next match.

The legendary @reymysterio will TEAM UP with @cainmma when WWE heads to Mexico City on November 30! https://t.co/4aFQCOu0na — WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2019

After Velasquez has overcome The Beast, he will move on to the Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City where he will be teaming with Rey Mysterio for the first time.

The WWE.com report didn't go on to state who Mysterio and Velasquez would be facing as part of the show, but since it's just a month after Crown Jewel on November 30th, a feud could be set up at the event. It has also been revealed that the show will also include stars from both Raw and SmackDown in an interesting cross over event.

Velasquez has the chance to become WWE Champion in just two weeks' time when he squares up to Lesnar for the first time in a WWE ring. Last time these two men faced off in The Octagon it was Velasquez who came out on top and it's thought that the outcome could be the same in the Middle East.

Who do you think Rey Mysterio and Cain Velasquez will face at The WWE Mexico Supershow? Have your say in the comments section below...

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!