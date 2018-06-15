WWE News: Rich Swann's wife comes to his aid after recent backlash

Su Yung spoke out after the recent backlash

Su Yung came to her husband's defense

What's the story?

Rich Swann's wife Su Yung has tweeted her support of her husband after the recent allegations that saw him released from WWE. Swann has since started wrestling on the Independent Circuit but the negativity from fans has continued.

In case you didn't know...

Rich Swann hit the headlines last year after he was part of an incident with his wife Su Yung which saw him arrested for false imprisonment and domestic battery. WWE has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to domestic violence, so they were forced to suspend Swann, who later negotiated his release from the company.

The couple later reconciled and Swann has returned to the wrestling business as an Independent superstar but was recently booked on a show called "All Violence Is Legal" which led to more backlash from fans.

The heart of the matter

Su Yung and Swann married back in 2017 and merely six months after their wedding, it appeared that the couple was having problems after the incident where Swann apparently forced his wife back into a vehicle in front of witnesses.

These charges were later dropped and the couple has reconciled, but Swann continues to receive abuse from a fraction of wrestling fans, which is why his wife has been forced to come to his defense.

@GottaGetSwann is amazing & talented. Any & all crowds should be lucky to see him live. We happy. He doesn't beat me. Stop harrasing him. RT — Sü Yüng (@realsuyung) June 13, 2018

What's next

Rich Swann has been booked for PCW Ultra's show on July 27th, a show that was originally called "All Violence is Legal" this name was later changed to "Sound The Alarm." The company released a poll asking if Swann should still wrestle at the event after the backlash but ultimately decided to change the name of the event instead.

Did PCW make the right call? Should wrestling fans back off now? Sound off in the comments section below.