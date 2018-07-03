WWE News: Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat has surgery

Ricky Steamboat had successful hip replacement surgery

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer and legend, Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat had hip replacement surgery on the 2nd of July. The WWE legend spent his entire life entertaining the wrestling fans by putting his body on the line, and the injuries finally caught up with him in his advanced years.

In case you didn't know...

Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat had a high-flying move set, which was said to be before his time. He pioneered wrestling and brought a change in the methodology back in the day.

Best known for his time in WCW, AWA, and WWE (Then known as the WWF), Ricky Steamboat had a number of achievements spread throughout his career.

He held the Intercontinental Championship once in WWF and the United States Championship four times in WCW. He is also a twelve time tag team champion and had four 5 star matches according to Dave Meltzer's Wrestling Observer.

Steamboat made a return to WWE and had a feud with Chris Jericho, along with other WWE legends.

The heart of the matter

Tommy Dreamer took to Twitter to let fans know that Ricky Steamboat had his hip replaced, and to send him positive thoughts, ending the tweet by saying that he was honoured to call Steamboat his friend, and he was 'Beyond Hardcore'.

1 of the Greatest Wrestlers of All Time@WWE HOFer @real_steamboat is on @Twitter

He just had his hip replaced

Send him some positive thoughts

I'm honored to call him friend

& HE IS BEYOND HARDCORE#RAW pic.twitter.com/4yBLjVtR9V — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) July 3, 2018

Got up and walked down the hall about 4 hours after surgery with zero pain. Thx for all the love and prayers sent my way....prayer works! pic.twitter.com/bviPd2qx5Q — Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat (@real_steamboat) July 3, 2018

Ricky Steamboat responded to fans on his new Twitter account, where he thanked them for all the 'love and prayers' sent his way. He implied that the surgery had been a success and he was able to walk down the hall four hours after surgery with 'zero pain'.

What's next?

The life of a professional wrestler is fraught with difficulties, as the years of punishment wear down their bodies. Steamboat was not the only star to have hip surgery recently, with The Undertaker and Mick Foley, both having undergone hip replacement in recent years.

We at Sportskeeda wish Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat a swift recovery from his surgery.

