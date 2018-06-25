WWE News: Ricochet opens up on his experience of signing with the WWE

Prior to signing with the WWE, Ricochet was a top Superstar on the Independent circuit.

Ricochet

What’s the story?

While recently speaking to his hometown local news, WPSD 6, WWE NXT’s latest signee Ricochet talked about his experience of signing with the WWE, and when the exact moment when he realized he was heading towards the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

In case you didn’t know…

Prior to signing with the WWE in 2017, Ricochet established himself as one of the best and talented in-ring competitors of all time, having previously wrestled for promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and top Independent promotions such as PWG and Evolve Wrestling.

Earlier this year, Ricochet made his much-awaited WWE debut, when he finally signed a deal with the company’s developmental brand, NXT. The Paducah native also competed in the first-ever NXT North American Title match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, two weeks ago.

The heart of the matter

During his conversation with WPSD 6, Ricochet stated that he initially never thought that he’d make it to the WWE someday, but the fact that he has been finally signed by the world’s biggest Sports Entertainment Company is truly insane. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"I never thought I would be here, the fact that I am is insane. I always say nothing is certain until it's certain. That's just always the way I looked at it. ... It didn't really hit me until I had the [WWE] contract and I was at the post office. I thought, 'Oh man, when I send this off, that's it. You know what I mean?'"

What’s next?

Ricochet is currently fresh-off a huge win over The Velveteen Dream from NXT TakeOver: Chicago II and ‘The Future of Flight’ will look forward to capitalizing on his momentum and eventually aim to win some gold in NXT.

A feud against NXT North American Champion Adam Cole could possibly be on the cards, considering Cole currently does not has any proper title contender for the North American Title.