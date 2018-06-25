Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Ricochet opens up on his experience of signing with the WWE

Prior to signing with the WWE, Ricochet was a top Superstar on the Independent circuit.

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News 25 Jun 2018, 23:58 IST
114

Ricochet
Ricochet

What’s the story?

While recently speaking to his hometown local news, WPSD 6, WWE NXT’s latest signee Ricochet talked about his experience of signing with the WWE, and when the exact moment when he realized he was heading towards the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

In case you didn’t know…

Prior to signing with the WWE in 2017, Ricochet established himself as one of the best and talented in-ring competitors of all time, having previously wrestled for promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and top Independent promotions such as PWG and Evolve Wrestling.

Earlier this year, Ricochet made his much-awaited WWE debut, when he finally signed a deal with the company’s developmental brand, NXT. The Paducah native also competed in the first-ever NXT North American Title match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, two weeks ago.

The heart of the matter

During his conversation with WPSD 6, Ricochet stated that he initially never thought that he’d make it to the WWE someday, but the fact that he has been finally signed by the world’s biggest Sports Entertainment Company is truly insane. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"I never thought I would be here, the fact that I am is insane. I always say nothing is certain until it's certain. That's just always the way I looked at it. ... It didn't really hit me until I had the [WWE] contract and I was at the post office. I thought, 'Oh man, when I send this off, that's it. You know what I mean?'"

What’s next?

Ricochet is currently fresh-off a huge win over The Velveteen Dream from NXT TakeOver: Chicago II and ‘The Future of Flight’ will look forward to capitalizing on his momentum and eventually aim to win some gold in NXT.

A feud against NXT North American Champion Adam Cole could possibly be on the cards, considering Cole currently does not has any proper title contender for the North American Title.

WWE NXT Ricochet
WWE News: The Rock praises NXT's newest Superstar Ricochet 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ricochet talks his career goals, wrestlers who...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ricochet vignette debuts on NXT
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Velveteen Dream takes shot at Ricochet; he...
RELATED STORY
5-to-shine: Predicting the next 5 NXT Superstars to move...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible change of name for NXT...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Two huge matches announced for NXT Takeover:...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: EC3 opens up about his WWE release back in 2013 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Adam Cole reveals his plans for the NXT North...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Shawn Michaels comments on top NXT Superstars
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us