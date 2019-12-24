WWE News: Ricochet puzzled after being voted breakout star of 2019

WWE put out polls on their Instagram stories last week, and the WWE Universe voted Ricochet as the breakout star of the year. The former NXT North American champion took to Twitter to thank the fans but remained puzzled as to how he won it in his 16th and 17th year in pro wrestling.

He tweeted:

It’s funny how in my 16th & 17th year of professional wrestling/sports entrainment I’m still “breaking out”. Thank you to all my fans and the haters, without you I wouldn’t be here. It’s been a wild, crazy, hella fun journey so far. Let’s see what the future holds!?@WWENXT @WWE

Ricochet was voted the NXT Breakout star of the year in 2018 as well. He beat the Dakota Kai, Lars Sullivan, Rhea Ripley, War Raiders, Lacey Evans, EC3 and Bianca Belair to win the award last year.

The 31-year-old had worked in Lucha Underground, NJPW and several other promotions before making it to WWE. Aside from the NXT North American Championship, Ricochet has also won the WWE United States title once and the Dusty Rhodes tag team classic earlier this year with Aleister Black.

Here's wishing Ricochet a great 2020 and hopefully he'll be on the Superstar of the year voting list next year-end.