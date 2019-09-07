WWE News: Ricochet reveals if Kacy Catanzaro will ever wrestle again after retirement rumors

Daniel Wood FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 246 // 07 Sep 2019, 04:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

An emotional backstage moment between Ricochet and Kacy Catanzaro

Earlier on this week, Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens reported that Kacy Catanzaro had handed in her notice to WWE after deciding to call it quits due to an injury forcing her to retire.

Michael suggested that the NXT Superstar, who shone at this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, had a 'problem with her discs' that she didn't want to aggravate and that allegedly led to the decision to stop wrestling.

From what was told to me Kacy was having an issue with her discs and called it quits. WWE has a no fire rule right now so if someone leaves, it's becauuse they quit. — Casey Michael (@ifyouseekcasey) September 2, 2019

Michael is one of the more trusted voices when it comes to women's wrestling and has nailed almost every report he's made

Ricochet recently spoke to Justin Barasso at Sports Illustrated and the subject of Ricochet's girlfriend Kacy Catanzaro and the above report from Michael came up. Here's what he had to say,

"She’s still with the company. She’s not retired at all and she’s not injured. It’s a tough sport and we’re all hurting, but there is nothing wrong with her."

As you can see, Ricochet is clearly refuting the claim that Catanzaro is injured and that she's not retired and is still with the company. However, Casey Michael has only really reported that she's handed in her notice and as such, is still technically with the company until then.

Ricochet does further elaborate after being asked if she will wrestle again,

Advertisement

"I don’t know. She’s very family-oriented and she wants kids, so she doesn’t know if being on the road so much is for her. For me, I’m already too deep—I’m on the road all the time. She loves wrestling and she loves it here, and she’s so good at it, so it’s a very tough decision for her."

Now, while the specifics of Catanzaro's situation may not have been wholly accurate, it's clear that she is debating whether or not to continue wrestling, so, I feel that the report from Michael was right in a roundabout way.

Catanzaro herself hasn't directly addressed the rumors. We have also reached out to her for a comment but haven't received one yet. However, she has posted a few vague tweets on Twitter:

Do things your way. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/QcbBtGi2xA — Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) September 5, 2019

I guess we'll just have to keep an eye on this situation to see if Catanzaro does step foot in a ring again anytime soon!

Will Kacy Catanzaro wrestle again? Do you want her to? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!