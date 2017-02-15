WWE News: Ricochet talks about how the WWE could fix its Cruiserweight Division

Ricochet comments on the difference between the CWC and 205 Live.

by Jeremy Bennett News 15 Feb 2017, 15:34 IST

Ricochet is currently one of the hottest free agents, but can’t appear on television yet.

What’s the story?

Recently, major pro wrestling free agent Ricochet had an interview with Solowrestling.com as reported by Wrestling Inc. regarding the WWE Cruiserweight Division. He went on to comment on why 205 Live isn’t as good as it could be. Here’s what he said:

Obviously, in the Cruiserweight Classic they could tear the house down however they wanted. I think if they would let them go a little more that style and maybe less of the cheesy backstage promos and stuff.

In case you didn’t know...

As Prince Puma in Lucha Underground, he made his final appearances in season three; which is currently running on the El Rey Network. He is not able to make any other television appearances until season three’s television run is complete.

Currently the third season of the show is on a break, with only half of the 40 episodes having aired. Rumour has it that it won’t resume until the summer, and season three won’t end until about four months from that return date.

The heart of the matter

Thankfully it does seem like 205 has found it’s groove recently and just like NXT, there are going to be some growing pains before it can get to where the yellow brand currently is. Vince McMahon is committed to making 205 Live it’s own brand like NXT, so the promotion will not give up on it easily.

What’s next?

Currently, we are in a wait-and-see mode for the return of Lucha Underground. The last episode aired on January 11th, with no firm date for the series to resume its third season. As for 205 Live, Jack Gallagher is currently the number one contender for Neville’s WWE Cruiserweight Championship, and they will square off on March 5th at WWE Fastlane.

Sportskeeda’s take

Ricochet isn’t too far off base here. The action in the Cruiserweight Classic was run by Triple H; while Vince McMahon oversees 205 Live. It was all about the stories of the competitors during the tournament last summer; however, there have been some bad angles and story lines that have occurred on 205 Live in its infancy.

We hope that Ricochet goes to NXT instead of 205 Live as it seemed like the Cruiserweight show was losing steam and interest within the company, but it seems like the show is starting to find it’s footing. The addition of Ricochet on either show would be a phenomenal boost, but it seems like we’ll have to wait a while for it.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com