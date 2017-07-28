WWE News: Ricochet teases WWE debut

Ricochet teased a move to WWE in his latest tweet.

Is a move to WWE in the works?

What’s the story?

Lucha Underground wrestler Ricochet teased a move to WWE with his latest tweet. He tweeted out a birthday wish to WWE COO Triple H and added a subtle hint about his future.

In case you didn't know...

The rumours connecting Ricochet and WWE have been making the rounds for some time. However, Ricochet's contract with Lucha Underground has kept him from moving to the world's largest wrestling promotion.

In a recent interview, the Cruiserweight standout said that he would have to wait till the end of the current season of Lucha Underground and another 90 days because of his non-compete clause.

The heart of the matter

In his latest tweet, Ricochet sent out his birthday wishes to WWE Superstar Triple H. He did so by posting an old picture which he took with Hunter. In the tweet, Ricochet went on to said, ‘See ya Soon?’ Indicating that a possible meeting between the two could be on the horizon.

What’s next?

In the recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Ricochet was pretty clear about his status with Lucha Underground. Once the deal is complete, he could move to WWE. But then again, the former Lucha Underground Champion mentioned earlier that he didn't want to be relegated to 205 Live in the WWE.

Author’s take

The tweet from Ricochet can only be taken as a tease. We have seen multiple professional wrestlers do so and not all of them end up in WWE.

