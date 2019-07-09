WWE News: Ricochet to defend the United States Title at Extreme Rules

Ricochet

What's the story?

This year's WWE Extreme Rules PPV takes place this Sunday night and the card is shaping up with several stipulation bouts already announced for the event.

WWE announced moments ago that Ricochet will be in action this Sunday night at Extreme Rules, and will defend his United States Title against AJ Styles.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles shocked WWE fans when he turned heel on Raw last week, aligning himself with his former Club members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Styles, along with The Good Brothers, laid waste to Ricochet after a singles match featuring Styles vs The US Champion on Raw, setting the stage for the PPV Title match this Sunday, and kicking off AJ Styles' heel turn.

The heart of the matter

WWE has made Ricochet vs AJ Styles official for the Extreme Rules PPV this Sunday, with WWE.com announcing the following:

At WWE Extreme Rules, Ricochet will attempt to defend the United States Championship against AJ Styles with The Phenomenal One’s Good Brothers surely lurking in the shadows.

Although Styles overcame the newly crowned Ricochet in a friendly non-title matchup on Raw, he failed to capture the U.S. Title during a main event showdown the following week, having his own title decision reversed mid-match when it was shown that Ricochet’s foot had been under the bottom rope. When the titleholder ultimately rolled up his opponent up for the three-count, a frustrated Styles joined Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a sadistic post-match assault that culminated in a vicious second-rope Styles Clash to the champion. The three longtime running buddies followed up on the brutality with a symbolic “Too Sweet” gesture over the reeling Ricochet to signify to the WWE Universe that The Club is back, and they mean business.

What's next?

Given the above tease from WWE, it seems likely that Club members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will get involved somehow in the U.S. Title match this Sunday night, which as of this writing does not carry any type of stipulation despite it taking place at Extreme Rules.

How do you think the Title match will play out on Sunday? Let us know in the comment section!