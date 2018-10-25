WWE News: Ring of Honor Sends A Tribute Message to Roman Reigns

What's the story?

Following Roman Reigns' heartbreaking revelation of his battle against leukaemia, several Pro Wrestlers from all around the world and several notable Pro Wrestling companies have come together in order to give their best wishes to the former Universal Champion.

Top American promotion ROH has also dedicated a heartfelt message to The Big Dog via social media.

In case you didn't know...

Having won the WWE Universal Championship at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view, 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns was once again sitting at the top of the red brand on Monday Night Raw, now that he had finally defeated 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar.

With the back-up of a recently reunited Shield, Reigns and his fellow Hounds of Justice brethren were riding at an all-time high in the WWE, before 'The Big Dog' revealed on this week's episode of Raw that his leukemia is once again back after initially battling against it almost a decade ago.

With Reigns' leukemia revelation, the four-time WWE World Champion had to relinquish his WWE Universal Title in the process as well.

The heart of the matter

Notable wrestling promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling, who quite arguably are WWE's chief rivals in the business, have sent their thoughts and prayers for WWE superstar Roman Reigns in his on-going battle against leukemia.

And in another recent tribute, NJPW's current working partners' Ring of Honor also showed their gratitude towards Reigns in another sincere tribute message they had for 'The Big Dog' on behalf of everyone at ROH.

Much like every one of us, ROH also added the fact that we're looking forward to seeing Roman Reigns put a whopping on leukemia and make his return to the ring stronger than ever.

On behalf of everyone at ROH, we wish @WWERomanReigns our best and look forward to seeing him come back stronger than ever #ThankYouRoman — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 23, 2018

What's next?

We definitely wish Roman Reigns a speedy recovery and we hope that he returns to the ring stronger than ever.