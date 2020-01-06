WWE News: Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar share their new year's resolutions

Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar are two promising Indian professional wrestlers currently signed with WWE, and perform in NXT, the promotion's developmental territory. The duo recently shared their goals for 2020.

Here's what Singh had to say:

The ultimate dream is to go to WrestleMania and represent India in front of 100,000 people. Nothing is out of sight if you believe, my belief is that you will see Saurav Gurjar and I winning the Tag Team Title and bringing it to India.

Gurjar wholeheartedly agreed with Rinku Singh, stating that he wants to hold the tag team titles with Singh.

My goals are very much in line with Rinku and nothing would make us happier than to be India’s very first WWE Tag Team Champions.

Before signing with WWE, Rinku Singh tried his hand at baseball and was signed to a contract by the Pittsburgh Pirates in late 2008. Singh made his NXT debut on May 31, 2018, in a losing effort against Kassius Ohno.

Gurjar, on the other hand, performed for Impact Wrestling's Indian venture Ring Ka King in 2011, and went by the moniker of Deadly Danda. He has also played the role of Bheem on the TV show Mahabharata.

