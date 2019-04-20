×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Riott Squad reacts to getting split up by the Superstar ShakeUp

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
News
67   //    20 Apr 2019, 22:18 IST

The Riott Squad had something to say
The Riott Squad had something to say

What's the story?

This week's WWE Superstar ShakeUp saw Liv Morgan of the Riott Squad, drafted to WWE SmackDown Live.

As a result, this officially broke up the Riott Squad faction, as Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan have remained on the red brand, WWE RAW.

In case you didn't know...

The Riott Squad is one of the victims, who fell to the WWE's Superstar ShakeUp this week. The Superstar ShakeUp is always a threat to tag teams and factions, as it can break them up and send a member to a separate brand, thereby separating them.

This time several such breakups did happen, including -- Sasha Banks and Bayley, Chad Gable and Bobby Roode, and last but not least -- The Riott Squad.

What was worse, was the manner in which they were separated. Liv Morgan was drafted over to WWE SmackDown Live, but that was not all. The draft was not even aired live during the show for her, and instead, she was simply mentioned in a complete list, later published by WWE.

The heart of the matter

The Riott Squad are now taking part in their last Live Events as a faction, given that they will be on separate brands after this episode of WWE RAW.

However, they had a message for the WWE Universe.

Ruby Riott addressed the WWE Universe.

Advertisement
"It doesn't mean that this is over. We've only just begun. Just because we're on separate brands, you think we won't cause chaos wherever we go? We're expanding! We're expanding our Riott! You think you can stop us? You got another thing coming!"

It appears the Riott Squad are not ready to give up their togetherness as a team... even if they are on different brands.

What's next?

The Riott Squad are ready to take over both the brands now. It remains to be seen whether they expand and add new members, or if that was simply something Ruby Riott was saying.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Riott Squad Liv Morgan Ruby Riot
Advertisement
WWE News: Liv Morgan opens up about Riott Squad split
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Riott Squad shockingly broken up off-screen on WWE SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
4 theories on why WWE split up The Riott Squad
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Popular faction to be split up in the Superstar Shake-Up?
RELATED STORY
5 realistic contenders to move to WWE SmackDown Live in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up
RELATED STORY
3 huge surprises WWE could be planning on for the Superstar Shake-up
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Sarah Logan could switch factions and get a huge push following Riott Squad split
RELATED STORY
Becky Lynch: 3 Storylines To Take Her To The Next Level
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises that could happen at the WWE Superstar Shake Up: Champions change brands?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why the Riott Squad should win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us