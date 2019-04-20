WWE News: Riott Squad reacts to getting split up by the Superstar ShakeUp

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 67 // 20 Apr 2019, 22:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Riott Squad had something to say

What's the story?

This week's WWE Superstar ShakeUp saw Liv Morgan of the Riott Squad, drafted to WWE SmackDown Live.

As a result, this officially broke up the Riott Squad faction, as Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan have remained on the red brand, WWE RAW.

In case you didn't know...

The Riott Squad is one of the victims, who fell to the WWE's Superstar ShakeUp this week. The Superstar ShakeUp is always a threat to tag teams and factions, as it can break them up and send a member to a separate brand, thereby separating them.

This time several such breakups did happen, including -- Sasha Banks and Bayley, Chad Gable and Bobby Roode, and last but not least -- The Riott Squad.

What was worse, was the manner in which they were separated. Liv Morgan was drafted over to WWE SmackDown Live, but that was not all. The draft was not even aired live during the show for her, and instead, she was simply mentioned in a complete list, later published by WWE.

The heart of the matter

The Riott Squad are now taking part in their last Live Events as a faction, given that they will be on separate brands after this episode of WWE RAW.

However, they had a message for the WWE Universe.

Ruby Riott addressed the WWE Universe.

Advertisement

"It doesn't mean that this is over. We've only just begun. Just because we're on separate brands, you think we won't cause chaos wherever we go? We're expanding! We're expanding our Riott! You think you can stop us? You got another thing coming!"

It appears the Riott Squad are not ready to give up their togetherness as a team... even if they are on different brands.

What's next?

The Riott Squad are ready to take over both the brands now. It remains to be seen whether they expand and add new members, or if that was simply something Ruby Riott was saying.