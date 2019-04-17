WWE News: Riott Squad shockingly broken up off-screen on WWE SmackDown Live

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.49K // 17 Apr 2019, 08:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Riott Squad was broken up off-screen

What's the story?

The WWE Superstar Shake-Up often breaks up teams and factions in the WWE. Everyone is individually available to be transferred to either brand.

Sanity was just one of the WWE Factions which was broken up this year, as Eric Young made his way over to WWE RAW. However, it now appears that another faction was broken up backstage and off-screen by WWE without the announcement even being made on-screen. It appears that the Riott Squad is no longer together, with the decision being made to break up the faction off-screen.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE Superstar Shake-Up sees Superstars from WWE RAW, SmackDown Live, NXT, and 205 Live all make their way to new shows according to the new draft.

This paves the way for all new feuds on WWE RAW and SmackDown Live, helping to keep the Superstars and the feuds fresh so that WWE does not have to repeat the same feud over and over again on WWE television.

This helps in building all new storylines for the next year, until WWE WrestleMania, following which the process is repeated all over again. Factions and tag teams are broken up by the WWE Superstar Shake-Up during this time, as anything can happen.

The heart of the matter

One faction that no one was expecting would break up was the Riott Squad.

Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan formed the formidable Riott Squad, who took on and decimated most women on their roster. However, it appears that the Riott Squad's time is at an end in the most anticlimactic way possible.

Liv Morgan was drafted to WWE SmackDown Live off-screen, while Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott remain on WWE RAW.

WWE did not even make the announcement, only adding her to their complete list of WWE Superstar Shake-Up draftees on the website.

Advertisement

What's next?

It will be interesting to see if this means that Sarah Logan gets an individual push on WWE RAW separate to Ruby Riott, or if the two stay together.

Advertisement