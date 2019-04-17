×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Riott Squad shockingly broken up off-screen on WWE SmackDown Live

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.49K   //    17 Apr 2019, 08:36 IST

The Riott Squad was broken up off-screen
The
Riott
Squad was broken up off-screen

What's the story?

The WWE Superstar Shake-Up often breaks up teams and factions in the WWE. Everyone is individually available to be transferred to either brand.

Sanity was just one of the WWE Factions which was broken up this year, as Eric Young made his way over to WWE RAW. However, it now appears that another faction was broken up backstage and off-screen by WWE without the announcement even being made on-screen. It appears that the Riott Squad is no longer together, with the decision being made to break up the faction off-screen.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE Superstar Shake-Up sees Superstars from WWE RAW, SmackDown Live, NXT, and 205 Live all make their way to new shows according to the new draft.

This paves the way for all new feuds on WWE RAW and SmackDown Live, helping to keep the Superstars and the feuds fresh so that WWE does not have to repeat the same feud over and over again on WWE television.

This helps in building all new storylines for the next year, until WWE WrestleMania, following which the process is repeated all over again. Factions and tag teams are broken up by the WWE Superstar Shake-Up during this time, as anything can happen.

The heart of the matter

One faction that no one was expecting would break up was the Riott Squad.

Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan formed the formidable Riott Squad, who took on and decimated most women on their roster. However, it appears that the Riott Squad's time is at an end in the most anticlimactic way possible.

Liv Morgan was drafted to WWE SmackDown Live off-screen, while Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott remain on WWE RAW.

WWE did not even make the announcement, only adding her to their complete list of WWE Superstar Shake-Up draftees on the website.

Advertisement

What's next?

It will be interesting to see if this means that Sarah Logan gets an individual push on WWE RAW separate to Ruby Riott, or if the two stay together.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Riott Squad Liv Morgan Ruby Riot WWE Superstar Shakeup
Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
5 realistic contenders to move to WWE SmackDown Live in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Popular faction to be split up in the Superstar Shake-Up?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why the Riott Squad should win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
RELATED STORY
10 Youngest Superstars in WWE right now
RELATED STORY
What if Ruby Riott beats Ronda Rousey at Elimination Chamber 2019
RELATED STORY
Becky Lynch: 3 Storylines To Take Her To The Next Level
RELATED STORY
WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Predictions: Ronda Rousey vs Ruby Riott - Raw Women's Championship
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises that could happen at the WWE Superstar Shake Up: Champions change brands?
RELATED STORY
3 huge surprises WWE could be planning on for the Superstar Shake-up
RELATED STORY
3 Startling mistakes RAW is making with Ronda Rousey and The Riott Squad
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us