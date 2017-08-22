WWE News: Road Dogg responds to the beach ball controversy for Raw in Brooklyn

The Lead Producer of Smackdown Live wasn't happy with the Brooklyn crowd last night.

by Jeremy Bennett News 22 Aug 2017, 20:59 IST

This is the same look many of us had when the beach balls were flying in Brooklyn

What's the story?

Aaron Varble from Still Real To Us wrote an article regarding the return of the beach balls in Brooklyn over the extended SummerSlam weekend on Sunday and into Monday Night Raw last night. He questioned the WWE if they made a mistake in acknowledging the beach balls flying around the crowd.

Justin LaBar from the Pittsburgh Tribute sent a tweet out that Road Dogg re-tweeted and responded, showing his displeasure with the situation. Check out the tweet below:

Disrespect at its core. Not just to Finn, to all the talent. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 22, 2017

In case you didn't know...

"Road Dogg" Jesse James is the current head of creative as well as Lead Producer for Smackdown Live.

After being gone nearly a decade, he made his return to the WWE in 2011 for his father "Bullet" Bob Armstrong's WWE Hall Of Fame Induction, followed by being hired as a road agent.

The heart of the matter

Considering Road Dogg is the Lead Producer of Smackdown Live, one has to wonder if he will give the directive to not acknowledge the beach balls if they are flying around tonight's show.

As for the situation on Raw last night, Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer called the situation "a freaking disaster" as there were seven to ten beach balls flying around at one point during the Finn Balor vs. Jason Jordan match.

My 'Lost In The Midcard' co-host Matt Black summed the situation up perfectly:

The same idiots in the crowd chanting for a beach ball are the same idiots complaining online about why Balor isn't in the title hunt. #RAW — Matt Black (@RAWFShowtime) August 22, 2017

Scott Fishman from the Miami Herald and TV Insider made another good point with the following tweet below:

There are fans in Brooklyn rather play with a beach ball than watch what they paid their hard earned money to see. I don't get it. #WWE #Raw — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) August 22, 2017

What's next?

The final night of a four-night run for the WWE at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York, comes to an end with Smackdown Live tonight.

There were no NXT call-ups on Raw last night, so there could be a chance for one tonight on Smackdown with Bobby Roode being rumoured.

Author's take

Samoa Joe's actions said it best for me regarding this whole beach ball situation...

Joe's had enough of you fools and your foolishness. pic.twitter.com/wQn2vUMFdW — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) August 22, 2017

That is the nice way of putting it, as I definitely didn't have nice things to say about the Brooklyn crowd on Twitter last night. They're trying to make a name for themselves by hijacking the show, but it completely disrespects the wrestlers and annoys those who are trying to enjoy the show.

Cesaro had the move of the night by jumping the guard rail to take a beach ball and completely destroy it. Hopefully, Road Dogg sends down the directive to not even mention beach balls if they start flying on Smackdown Live tonight.